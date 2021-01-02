Lucknow: With vaccine-makers in India already applying for emergency use authorization (EUA) for their respective shots, everyone is wondering when Coronavirus vaccine will be available to them. In a relief for people in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that Coronavirus vaccine will be available in the state close to Hindu festival ‘Makar Sankranti’ which will be celebrated on January 14. Also Read - 4 UK Returnees in Gujarat Test Positive For New Coronavirus Strain

“We initiated the campaign against COVID-19 in March 2020 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and at the beginning of this year we could say firmly that the dry run of the vaccine will be held on January 5 across the state and the vaccine will be available near around Makar Sankranti,” the Chief Minister said at a programme. Also Read - COVID-19 Patients Should Have These Plants at Home to Increase Oxygen Level

Adityanath was speaking while laying the foundation stone of Advocate’s Building at the collectorate campus here on Saturday. Also Read - People in Delhi To Get COVID-19 Vaccine For Free Once it Arrives: Health Minister Satyender Jain

The chief minister added that a dry run of the vaccine is being held at some places in the state on Saturday.

On Friday, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting permission for restricted emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, paving the way for the roll-out of the first COVID-19 shot in the country in the next few days.

(With agency inputs)