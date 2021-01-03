New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has exuded confidence that coronavirus vaccine in the state will be available close to Hindu festival ‘Makar Sankranti’, which will be celebrated on January 14. He made the remarks while laying the foundation stone of Advocate’s Building at the collectorate campus in Gorakhpur on Saturday. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Two Vaccines Get Expert Panel's Nod; Mass Rollout in 2 Weeks, Says AIIMS Chief | What we Know so Far

“We initiated the campaign against COVID-19 in March 2020 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and at the beginning of this year we could say firmly that the dry run of the vaccine will be held on January 5 across the state and the vaccine will be available near around Makar Sankranti”, CM Yogi said. Also Read - This Chennai Luxury Hotel Becomes Coronavirus Hotspot as 85 Test Positive