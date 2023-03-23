Home

When Will Russia-Ukraine War End? Kanpur’s Karauli Baba Says He Can Stop It With This Formula

Kanpur’s Karauli Baba Santosh Singh Bhadoria claimed that he could stop the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war by erasing the memory of leaders of both countries.

Baba Santosh Singh Bhadoria said this on Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: At a time when the deadly war between Russia and Ukraine is refusing to die down, Kanpur’s Karauli Baba Santosh Singh Bhadoria on Wednesday made another pompous remark, claiming that he could stop the ongoing war by erasing the memory of leaders of both countries.

What is Karauli Baba’s Secret Formala

“If I wish, I can stop the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine by erasing the memory of leaders of both countries,” he told India Today.

Notably, Kanpur’s Karauli Baba Santosh Singh Bhadoria came to the limelight when one of his devotees accused him of getting him assaulted by his supporters as the man did not benefit instantaneously by the preacher’s chanting and upon complaining, Bhadoria asked his supporters to thrash him.

After the matter reported, police registered cases under sections 323, 504 and 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police on Wednesday reached his ashram for inspection but did not register Bhadoria’s statement.

Baba Santosh Singh Bhadoria said police came and went and he was also in favour of an investigation.

Russia-Ukraine War

On the war front, Russia on Wednesday attacked an apartment building in Ukraine and swarmed several cities with drone strikes in a display of force as Vladimir Putin bid farewell to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

In the attacks, one person was killed and at least 33 injured as video footage showed a twin Russian missile strike on two tall residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia.

News agency Reuters reported that a playground and a car park at the scene were littered with glass, debris and wrecked cars and emergency workers carried out the wounded or escorted those who could walk.

In a series of attacks, at least four people were killed, 20 others were injured in Rzhyshchiv, a riverside town south of the capital Kyiv. Several drones swarmed the capital and swathes of northern Ukraine.

In the meantime, the Ukraine military said it shot down 16 of 21 Iranian-made suicide drones.

