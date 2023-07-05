Home

Who Is Jyoti Maurya: Everything You Need To Know About The Bareilly SDM Accused Of Corruption And Cheating On Her Husband

Jyoti Maurya married Alok Verma in 2010 and started preparing for PCS exams in 2015 with her husband and in-laws supporting her at every step, both emotionally as well as financially.

File Photo

The shocking story of Jyoti Maurya, a top bureaucrat of the Uttar Pradesh government, is currently trending on social media and not for the best of the reasons. The Bareilly Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) is accused of corruption as well as cheating on her husband, Alok Verma—a class 4th employee in the state’s in the state’s Panchayat Raj who supported and funded his wife’s education which ultimately helped her to crack the state civil services examination.

What’s the scandal?

Jyoti Maurya is married to Alok Verma, a resident of Bareilly district who is employed as a sweeper in the state’s Panchayat Raj Department. According to reports, the couple got married in 2010 but Jyoti wanted to further her studies and dreamed of becoming a civil servant by passing the state civil services exam. Jyoti’s husband and in-laws backed her dreams and funded her studies and eventually she cracked the PCS exam in 2015 and was later posted as SDM Bareilly.

Jyoti gave birth to twin baby girls in 2015 and according to her husband, the couple were happily married until 2020. But things soon took a turn for the worst, after Alok found out that Jyoti had been cheating on him with another officer.

The revelation left Alok shell-shocked as he had slaved away for years to realize his wife’s dreams of completing higher studies and becoming a civil servant. He had even enrolled her in a premier coaching centre in Prayagraj, but after tasting success, Jyoti allegedly went on to cheat on her husband.

Alok Verma has publicly requested his wife to end her illicit relationships so they could rebuild their family. However, the SDM allegedly used her influence and accused her husband and in-laws of demanding dowry which led to Alok losing his job.

In a recent statement, Jyoti Maurya claimed that she was duped into marrying Alok who at the time had claimed to be a Gram Panchayat Officer in the Panchayat Raj Department. Later, upon realizing that she had been lied to and Alok was in fact a class 4 employee, working as a sweeper in the said department, she rued her decision but it was too late.

Meanwhile, Alok Verma has alleged that wife was plotting to have him killed since he went public with Jyoti’s infidelity and corruption.

Who is Jyoti Maurya?

Born in 1987, Jyoti was born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district. She completed her primary education from a local school in the district and started preparing for the state’s PCS exam after completing her graduation.

In 2015, Jyoti finally realized her dream and cracked the PCS test with flying colours, securing a state-wide rank of 16 and third rank among women. She was later posted as SDM Bareilly.

Jyoti Maurya married Alok Verma in 2010 and started preparing for PCS exams in 2015 with her husband and in-laws supporting her at every step, both emotionally as well as financially.

The alleged affair

Alok Verma says everything between the couple was going well till the year 2020 until he found out that his wife was having an affair with another officer. The shocking revelation turned his world upside down and he publicly came out with the story of his wife’s infidelity and also levelled corruption charges against her.

Verma had filed a complaint against his wife’s alleged lover in Prayagraj and at the National Guard Headquarters but no action was reportedly taken, forcing the man to go public.

‘Diary’ of corruption

Alok Verma has claimed his wife; Jyoti Maurya is a corrupt officer and bribes in the form of commissions. Verma approached the media with corruption allegations against Jyoti and as proof, provided a diary which contained thorough details about the SDM’s illicit earnings which amount to a whopping Rs 6 lakhs in monthly collections, Zee News reported.

Citing details mentioned in the diary provided by Verma, the report revealed that Jyoti’s tale of corruption started as early 2019 when she was posted as a probationary officer in the Kaushambi tea subdivision and received bribes in the form of commissions on a monthly basis.

As per the details mentioned in the purported notebook, Jyoti Maurya allegedly received Rs 604,000 as bribe in October 2021. The diary also showed payments of Rs 15,000 and 16,000, made each month to the supply inspector and marketing inspector, respectively.

Alok Verma has alleged that Jyoti threatened to have him killed if he did not leave her, while the SDM has accused her husband and her in-laws of mentally abusing her over dowry.

