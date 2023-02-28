Home

Who Is Manish Kumar Verma? New Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate

Manish Kumar Verma is an engineering graduate from IIT-Kanpur as a chemical engineer. Manish passed the UPSC exam in 2011. He had an impressive 61st rank.

Noida: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government had transferred 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including district magistrates of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Shamli and Ballia. Manish Kumar Verma, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new District Magistrate (DM). Along with Verma, Jasjit Kaur made district magistrate (DM) of Sultanpur, Anuj Kumar Jha made DM, Jaunpur, Ravindra Singh was appointed the DM of Shamli and Ravindra Kumar, DM, Ballia.

Verma’s predecessor, 40-year-old Suhas, a 2007-batch IAS officer and a professional para-badminton player, had a three-year successful stint in Noida and he led the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He has now been appointed as secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, UP.

Who is Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Manish Kumar Verma?

The 39-year-old replaced Suhas LY, who has been promoted as the secretary of the sports and youth welfare department in Lucknow. Manish Kumar Verma is an engineering graduate from IIT-Kanpur as a chemical engineer. Manish Verma passed the UPSC exam in 2011. He had an impressive 61st rank. Before being appointed as the DM of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Verma served as the DM of Jaunpur. But this is not his first stint in the district — in May 2017, he served as the additional CEO of the Noida Authority for two weeks before being transferred to Kaushambi as DM. He had also held administrative posts in Mathura and Pratapgadh in the past.

Last week also, 18 IAS officers were transferred, including DMs of four districts – Santakbirnagar, Chandauli, Ambedkarnagar and Hapur. Anil Kumar was appointed as Director of Urban Development Agency. Leena Jauhari was made Principal Secretary of Aayush and Registration and Stamp departments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.