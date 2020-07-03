New Delhi: At least eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent Devendra Mishra, were killed in the wee hours of Friday in a shocking firing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district. The policemen had gone to Diku village, 150 km from state capital Lucknow, to nab the prime accused, Vikas Dubey, who has been charged in over 60 criminal cases, including several murders. Also Read - 'Full of Hope, Enthusiasm': PM Modi Hails Varanasi-based NGOs For Their Service Amid COVID-19

Vikas Dubey, one of UP's most wanted criminal who opened fire in the early hours today, is an accused in the killing of the then UP Minister Santosh Shukla when BJP government under Rajnath Singh was in power in the state. According to reports, he was well-prepared for the police officials to enter the village, to arrest him in a recent murder case.

As soon as the police teams entered the village, gunfire broke out from rooftops killing eight officials on the spot.

However, Dubey’s family members said that he had not returned home for the past two days and it was the police that fired at the house in the wee hours of Friday. Two members of the family who refused to identify themselves, said that “some people” may have come on their roof but Vikas was not present during the incident.

Dubey, who has had political links since the time he was a political party member himself, owned nearly half a dozen properties in the village and wielded tremendous clout in the region as well as in the corridors of power.

Locals at a site of a project even described him as a ‘Zila panchayat member’.

Dubey’s criminal record dates back to 1990 and over the years, he has been charged with various degrees of attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion, rioting and so on.

After a massive search operation of 25 police teams launched to nab the criminal, Dubey has been arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Before the arrest, the UP Police had arrested several of his aides and some were killed in encounter as well.