Lucknow: Inaugurated in November 2021 with great pomp and show, the Purvanchal Expressway is a flagship project of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. While it made a promising deal, the 341km ‘pathway to development of new UP’ is currently looking at a grim situation as it is not even attracting half the traffic estimated.Also Read - UP Groom Ditches 'Ghodi', Rides Bulldozer to Bride's House; Video Goes Viral

Adding on to the crisis, low traffic could not garner the targeted toll collection due to which the tolling agency has decided to call it quits. Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways (India) Ltd, has quit the contract citing collection of only 45 per cent of the targeted toll. The toll collection on the longest expressway in UP was envisaged to be Rs 65 Lakh per day. Therefore, as the collection commenced on May 1, the tolling agency collected less than Rs 7.5 crore till May 26 against the target of about Rs 17 crore in the given time period. Also Read - Agnipath Protests Latest Updates: Indian Railways Cancel 94 Mail Express Trains, 140 Passenger Trains

What went wrong?

Purvanachal Expressway is a six lane wide expressway which has the potential to expand up to eight lanes. This means, it would furnish the public with a smooth sail on a wide road. But, the case says otherwise. According to news agency IANS, the recent board meeting of UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) zeroed in on three reasons for low toll collection: Also Read - Agnipath Protests: Man Holding Child Runs For Safety Amid Stone Pelting in Mathura. Watch Video

Traffic coming from Delhi-NCR via Agra-Lucknow, and Yamuna Expressway is unable to smoothly transit towards Purvanchal Expressway due to non completion of Lucknow Outer Ring Road. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) claims to complete the construction by December 2022. The incomplete bridge on Ganga in Buxar is another reason that deters the traffic from Bihar to UP and vice-versa. The NHAI has said this bridge will too be ready by December 2022. Another red flag on Purvanchal Expressway recognised is the imposition of high toll price for heavy vehicles. Currently, the toll levied is almost 20 per cent more than the other counterpart National Highways run by NHAI.

According to an IANS report, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has informed that the Lucknow Ring Road and the bridge near Buxar will be ready by December 2022. They are also taking in account the monetary difficulty and considering to reduce the tax too.

Light motor vehicles such as cars pay Rs 675 as toll tax on the Purvanchal Expressway, light commercial vehicles pay Rs 1,065, while heavy vehicles have to pay Rs 2,145 as toll tax on the road.

The expressway starts from village Chaudsarai in Lucknow, located on Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria situated on National Highway No 31 near the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is designed to benefit the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, especially Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur districts.

(With agency inputs)