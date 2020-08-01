New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who was at the helm of the state on December 6, 1992, when Ayodhya’s Babri Mosque was demolished by thousands of karsevaks, has announced that he will attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple in the temple town on August 5. Also Read - 3D Images of Lord Ram, Ayodhya Temple Model To Be Displayed At New York's Times Square On August 5 to Celebrate Bhoomi Pujan

He also described the ceremony as ‘a matter of extreme happiness for me’. Also Read - Ahead of Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan, Priest, 16 Cops Test COVID Positive

Speaking to news agency ANI, the former Chief Minister said, “PM Modi will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya on August 5. I will also reach there on August 4 and attend the ceremony the next day”. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic Will End After Ram Temple is Built in Ayodhya, Claims BJP MP Jaskaur Meena

“It is a matter of extreme happiness for me”, he added.

PM Modi will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya on August 5. I will also reach there on August 4 and attend the ceremony the next day. It is a matter of extreme happiness for me: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh pic.twitter.com/5rrZsyaBTT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2020

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform the bhoomi pujan or groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5. Last November, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had ended the centuries old Ayodhya land dispute case, thus paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Separately, in an interview to Hindustan Times, Singh, who is also a former Governor of Rajasthan, remarked that he was ‘proud’ to have denied permission to the police to fire at karsevaks in Ayodhya. The karsevaks had gathered at the now-former disputed site to protest but, on December 6, the protest spiralled out of control and resulted in the mosque being felled.

Singh is also among the accused in the Babri Mosque demolition case which is currently being heard by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. The court has till August 31 to deliver its verdict.

Other accused in the case include BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.