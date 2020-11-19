Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Yadav on Thursday made a big announcement where he said that his party will forge alliance with Samajwadi Party to defeat the BJP in the 2022 Assembly election. Also Read - UP Junior Engineer in CBI Net For Alleged Sexual Abuse of Children

Earlier, Shivpal Yadav had said his party could ally with the SP if it gets an adequate number of seats in any tie-up ahead of the next assembly polls. Shivpal Yadav also said he only has a matbhed (difference of opinion) and not manbhed (difference from the heart) with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

If we got adequate seats in any tip-up before the 2022 assembly polls, we can form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal told reporters. "To defeat the BJP, our outfit will ally with like-minded parties," Shivpal Yadav said.

On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav had hinted at a possible electoral tie-up with his estranged uncle Shivpal’s party. “Adjustment will be done with smaller parties but there will be no alliance with larger parties,” Akhilesh had told reporters.

On Shivpal Yadav, he said, “We will adjust that party too. Jaswantnagar is his seat and the Samajwadi Party vacated it for him. In the coming times, we will make their leader a cabinet minister and what other adjustment is needed.