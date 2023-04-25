Home

‘Will Kill Yogi Soon’: UP CM Adityanath Gets Death Threat, Case Registered, ATS Informed

The threat was received via message on 'Dial 112' (a number launched by the Uttar Pradesh government for the emergency services), in which the person stated, "I will kill CM Yogi soon".

Lucknow: A message issuing a life threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was sent on the UP 112 WhatsApp group, the state police informed on Tuesday, adding that a case has been registered at the Sushant Golf City police station and a probe is currently underway.

Just after receiving the message the police informed senior officials, including ADG, law and order and ADG, intelligence. SHO, Sushant Golf City, Shailendra Giri said that the investigation is on and the miscreant will be nabbed soon.

In an unrelated incident on Sunday, the police arrested the person who wrote a letter threatening to launch a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kochi scheduled for April 24.The accused has been identified as Xavier, said the police.

On Saturday, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said that he received a letter last week about a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While talking to ANI, Kochi City Police Commissioner, K Sethu Raman said, “The person who sent the threat letter against the Prime Minister was arrested. Xavier, the accused was arrested yesterday. The reason is personal enmity. He wrote the letter to trap his neighbour. We found him with the help of forensics.”

“Tight security has been arranged for the Prime Minister arriving in Kochi. 2060 policemen have been appointed for this purpose. As part of this, traffic control has also been imposed from 2 pm,” the Commissioner added.

