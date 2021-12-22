Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2021: With just a few months left for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the people his state will pour out their blessings on the BJP in the forthcoming elections. He said there is no confusion over the victory of the BJP in the state assembly election which is slated for early next year. He said that the BJP will win the UP Assembly Elections with vast majority this time.Also Read - Mere Paas Behen Hai: Priyanka Gandhi Paraphrases Iconic 'Deewar' Dialogue To Woo Voters Ahead Of UP Polls

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, the UP chief minister said that his party prepares fresh strategy for each election and succeeds accordingly. However, he added that his party wins the polls keeping the government and party priorities in mind.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief minister further added that there is life support ambulance system in every district and the health sector has improved to great extent.

Talking about the infrastructural development in the state, the chief minister said over 6 expressways are under construction now in the state.

Talking about the outcome of the upcoming elections, the chief minister said that he is neither sad about going nor happy about coming as CM again but expressed confidence that he will win the polls with 100% majority.

Talking about being targeted by the opposition, the chief minister said when the opposition parties target the ruling dispensation, it means the government is functioning perfectly.

He also talked about the development in the state and said people of the state already know the works done before 2017 and they are also witnessing the development now.

Before 2017, the former government had no interest about PM Awas Yojana but after 2017, more than 43 lakh poor people have been benefitted from the scheme.

He added that his government has built public toilet in every village.

Saying that the state has experienced development in health sector as well. “Today, in UP, there is ICU in every district,” he said.

It must be noted that the schedule of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is expected to be announced in January. The BJP HAD won the power in the state in 2017, bagging 312 seats. The BJP had secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections and the Samajwadi Party got 47 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 19, and Congress managed 7 seats in the last assembly polls.