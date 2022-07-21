Bundelkhand Expressway Latest Update: Days after the inauguration, parts of the Bundelkhand Expressway caved in after heavy rains on Wednesday. The damage to the Bundelkhand Expressway happened within a week of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16.Also Read - Wishes Pour In As Droupadi Murmu Elected 15th President of India

As per reports, the Bundelkhand Expressway caved in at Chhiriya near Salempur, where two cars and a motorcycle got into accidents last night.

Watch the video of the damage of Bundelkhand Expressway

Another similar cave-in was also reported near Ajitmal in Auraiya. Media reports quoted officials as saying repairs have already been carried out.

Giving details, UP Expressway Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay told PTi that the potholes on Bundelkhand Expressway were repaired instantly and the road opened to traffic.

The authority deployed a team with bulldozers and necessary equipment to repair the stretch.

The incident drew criticism, with BJP MP Varun Gandhi questioning the quality of the construction work and seeking action against officials and the companies concerned.

Bundelkhand Expressway connects Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot with Kudrel in Etawah, passing through seven districts. The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the expressway, PM Modi had recalled the glorious tradition of hard work, valor and cultural richness of the Bundelkhand region.

He said “the land that produced countless warriors, where the devotion for India flows in blood, the prowess and hard work of local sons and daughters have always brightened the name of the country”.

Bundelkhand Expressway passes through seven districts — Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.