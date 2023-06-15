Home

Uttar Pradesh

Woman, 5 Children Charred To Death After Hut Catches Fire In UP’s Kushinagar | Video

Woman, 5 Children Charred To Death After Hut Catches Fire In UP’s Kushinagar | Video

The incident took place late on Wednesday night when Sangita and her five children went to sleep in the house without properly dousing the fire in the 'chulha'.

Woman, 5 Children Charred To Death After Hut Catches Fire In UP's Kushinagar | Video

Kushinagar: Six persons of one family, including five children, died when their hut caught fire. The incident is reported in Urdaha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district. The incident took place late on Wednesday night when Sangita and her five children went to sleep in the house without properly dousing the fire in the ‘chulha’.

The sparks landed on the clothes and flames soon engulfed the entire house, leaving no room for escape. Her husband Navmi was sleeping outside.

You may like to read

VIDEO | Six members of a family, including mother and children, were burnt alive after a house caught fire in UP’s Kushinagar district last night. pic.twitter.com/fY7jTqYKDn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2023

The deceased Sangita was 38 years old and her children were aged between 10 and one year. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police spokesman said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.