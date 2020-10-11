New Delhi: Tara Yadav, a woman congress worker was allegedly thrashed at the party’s internal meeting in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh after she protested against the nomination of ‘rape accused’ candidate for the upcoming by-polls. Also Read - After Delhi's 'Baba Ka Dhaba', People Queue up at Agra's 'Kanji Bade Wale' Uncle Struggling to Make Ends Meet | Watch

Tara claimed that the party gave the ticket to Mukund Bhaskar Mani, a wrong person who is 'a rapist'. The Congress worker alleged that she was beaten up after she told party Secretary Sachin Naik that he has given the ticket to the wrong man, which will ruin the image of the grand old party in the society.

"I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned the party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action", she told ANI.

Tripathi, on the other hand, has dismissed Tara’s allegations, terming them ‘baseless’. He said that he was not convicted in any case.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that she will be taking cognizance of the issue.

“How all these sick minded people come in politics…??” she asked on Twitter.

Deoria by-polls:

The bypoll was necessitated after the Deoria assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Janmejaya Singh. The by-elections for the seat will be held on November 3, this year.