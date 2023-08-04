Home

Woman Dies After Lift Free Fall At Paras Tierea Society In Noida’s Sector 137

Noida: A woman succumbed to her injuries allegedly after a lift at a high-rise in Noida’s Sector 137 had a free fall on Thursday evening. The woman who sustained injuries in the incident was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, as per police.

The deceased has been identified as 73-year-old Sushila Devi, a resident of Paras Tiera Society, the police said, as reported by news agency PTI. The police stated that the woman was alone in the life, when its wire snapped, leading to a free fall.

The lift did not hit the ground but was caught between some of the middle floors of the building, a police official said as details about the incident that took place in a high-rise society were being ascertained.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A woman died after a lift collapsed at a society in sector 137 in Noida DCP (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav says, “Information was received that a woman got injured after a lift collapsed in a society. Police reached the hospital and found that the woman… pic.twitter.com/kKF69Ctm0o — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2023

“Today, a woman going in the lift fainted due to the breaking of the lift wire in Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137, under Police Station Sector 142 area. The woman was alone in the lift. She was admitted to Felix Hospital but died during treatment,” the police said in a statement.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm and the woman passed away after an hour in the hospital.

The doctors said that the elderly woman sustained injuries on the back of her head and soma abrasion on her elbows, which appear to have been caused due to fall off the lift. “There was no pulse and her eyelids were dilated when she was brought to the hospital, suggesting a possible cardiac arrest because of the suddenness of the event,” a doctor of the Felix Hospital told news agency PTI.

Following the incident, hundreds of residents of the Paras Tiera society gathered in the society’s complex to protest against the incident and upkeep of common services, like the management of the lifts. According to the residents, one more free fall lift incident was reported in the society on Thursday afternoon. However, no injuries were reported.

