Woman Feared Dead, Many Injured In Stampede At Mathura Temple’s Laddu Holi Event

According to the reports, the incident occurred when the railing of the temple broke due to the increasing pressure caused by the rush of devotees.

The condition of two people is stated to be critical.

Mathura Temple Stampede: In a shocking incident being reported from Mathura, a woman reportedly died while about 10 devotees were seriously injured in a stampede that broke out during ‘Laddu Holi’ of Barsana on Sunday.

The injured include both men and women. However, there is no report of any child being affected.

It is said that as the railing broke, many devotees fell on top of each other as they were trying to catch the laddus that were being thrown towards them devotees from the platform.

The injuries were caused by the impact of the fall and being crushed by the force of the crowd.

Some reports suggest that several people got choked due to the suffocation.

The event is said to be a pre-Holi event in Shreeji Temple of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. Eye-witnesses say that a stampede occurred during Ladoo Holi celebrations at the temple at around 2 PM as a large number of devotees gathered in the compound of the temple.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the condition of two people is stated to be critical and they are under constant observation.

