Agra: An 18-year-old girl from Firozabad was allegedly raped by two men in a moving car in the Sikandra area in Agra. According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday, but the complaint was lodge on Wednesday. The victim had befriended 24-yera-old Krishna Baghel, one of the accused, on social media platform Instagram six months ago. Baghel asked the girl to meet him and when she agreed, Baghel came with his friend Hemant Kumar, 22, and both allegedly raped her in the moving car.Also Read - Angry With Son, UP Man Wills Property Worth Crores To State; Says 'Have Enough Money To Sustain Myself'

She alleged that they ‘forced her to consume beer and when she refused, they hit her head against the car door, forcefully putting beer in her mouth.’ She later narrated the incident to her younger sister, after which they approached the police. Also Read - Engaged in Playing PUBG, Two Boys Run Over by Train in Mathura

In her complaint, the girl stated that the two men recorded a video of the assault and threatened to make it viral if she tried sharing the incident with anyone. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Man Dies In Custody, Police Claim Suicide, 5 Officials Suspended

The girl’s brother said that his sister tried killing herself by consuming sleeping pills, but luckily, was saved.

According to circle officer Lakhan Singh, the incident took place in the afternoon, as per the girl’s complaint.

The two have been taken into custody for further interrogation, and an FIR has been registered under IPC section 376 D (gang rape).