Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a woman in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh was on Saturday beaten up mercilessly by her husband and his family members for giving birth to two daughters, police said.

As per a report by NDTV, the woman alleged that she was repeatedly harassed and assaulted by her husband and in-laws as she had given birth to two daughters, while they wanted a boy.

"My husband and in-laws tortured me for not conceiving a son. The harassment had increased after my second daughter was born," she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The victim also accused the in-laws of starving her many times, following which she started working as a labourer in a place.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed two women abusing, kicking and punching her as she cries and begs them to stop.

Giving details, police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

“The woman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. We have registered a First Information Report (FIR), and appropriate action will be taken against the accused,” Sudha Singh, Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, said.