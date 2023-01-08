Top Recommended Stories
Woman Kills Pet Dog, Drowns In Lake While Dumping Body In Uttar Pradesh
A woman allegedly herself drowned to death while trying to dispose off the body of her dog, who she had killed, in a lake.
New Delhi: A woman allegedly herself drowned to death while trying to dispose off the body of her dog, who she had killed, in a lake in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The woman had killed her pet dog after she was infuriated as it bit her and younger child, according to a report by India Today.
Also Read:
The woman’s husband was worried after his wife went missing for hours. He then went on to look out for wife and found her slippers near a lake. With the locals, he pulled out his wife’s body and informed police.
Police said the woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.