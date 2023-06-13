Home

Uttar Pradesh

Woman Slits 9-Year-Old Daughter’s Throat In Uttar Pradesh

Woman Slits 9-Year-Old Daughter’s Throat In Uttar Pradesh

A nine-year-old girl died after her mother allegedly slit her throat in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur.

Uttar Pradesh: The girl succumbed to her injuries while she was taken to a hospital in Sultanpur.(Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman allegedly slit her daughter’s throat with a knife in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur. The girl succumbed to her injuries while she was taken to a medical college in Sultanpur.

Police said the incident took place in the Chanda police station area. The accused, Priyanka Ojha, was mentally ill and undergoing treatment, Circle Officer Lambhua Mohammad Salam was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

You may like to read

After the attack, the girl was taken to a community health centre in Lambhua which referred her to a medical college. She died on the way to the medical college.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the autopsy report is awaited. The woman has now been detained and police are further investigating the murder.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the autopsy report is awaited. The woman has now been detained and police are further investigating the murder.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her mother in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The woman killed her mother, stuffed her body in a suitcase, and walked into the police station in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The woman confessed to killing her mother after an argument broke out between the two. The accused’s mother-in-law was present at the home when the incident took place. Her husband, however, was not home.

In another incident, a man in Kerala’s Alappuzzha district allegedly hacked his six-year-old daughter to death with an axe last week. The accused, 38-year-old Mahesh, was reportedly distressed after his wife died by suicide some years ago.

Mahesh’s mother, 62-year-old Sunanda, who lives next door with her daughter, rushed to her son’s house upon hearing the commotion where to her utter shock she found her granddaughter lying grievously wounded on the sofa, drenched in a pool of her own blood.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.