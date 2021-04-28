In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly slit her boyfriend’s throat after she found him talking to another woman over phone. The incident happened on Monday evening in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur and the woman has been booked for murder and arrested by Sitapur police on Tuesday after she confessed to her crime. Also Read - Delhi Shocker: 8-Month Pregnant Woman Shot Dead By 4th Husband, Crime Caught On CCTV

The incident reportedly took place under the jurisdiction of Laharpur police, when the accused Rajni, 35, caught her boyfriend Rajesh, 28, talking to some other woman on phone. Also Read - 18-yr-old Strangles Grandmother to Death after She Refuses Money for Buying New Phone

Station house officer (SHO), Laharpur, R.S. Dwiwedi, said, “Rajni got agitated and asked Rajesh who was the woman over the phone twice, but he refused to divulge the details and failed to convince her. In a fit of rage, Rajni picked up a knife and slashed his throat.” Also Read - Haryana Shocker: Minor Girl Found Pregnant After Being Drugged, Raped; Accused Arrested

“Rajesh slumped to the ground and started bleeding profusely. Villagers rushed to the spot and took him to the local community health centre where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said the SHO. The police official said that Rajni and Rajesh were in a relationship for the last three years. Rajesh worked at a shop and also brought expensive gifts for Rajni.

“A case was registered on the complaint of the family members of the deceased against Rajni on charges of murder. The bloodstained knife that was used in the crime has also been recovered and the fingerprints on it have been collected by the forensic team,” added Dwiwedi.

(With IANS inputs)