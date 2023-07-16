Home

Women Claim Beaten With Rods, Clothes Ripped By Bouncers At Ghaziabad Pub, Case Filed

Shabnam’s brothers came to her rescue but they too were beaten up by the bouncers, she claimed in her complaint, adding that one of her brothers suffered a fractured hand in the attack.

Ghaziabad, UP: Three women were reportedly viciously beaten by bouncers, who also allegedly ripped their clothes, at a pub in Indirapuram area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday following a tussle with the DJ over playing a particular song.

According to an India Today report, the incident happened at around 4 AM in the morning when one of the women requested the DJ to play a song of her choice. The DJ demanded Rs. 500 to play the song, the women instead paid Rs. 1,500 and asked the DJ to play three songs of their choice.

However, despite the payment, the DJ refused to play their selected songs, leading to an argument. Soon, the bouncers and the staff of the establishment got involved and allegedly thrashed the three women with sticks and rods. The accused men also tore off their clothes during the scuffle, the women have claimed.

“They thrashed us with rods and sticks and also ripped our clothes while we were trying to run away and save ourselves from the assault,” one of the victims claimed in her complaint to the police, the report said.

She claimed that they called the police several times but the cops arrived after around half-an-hour at which point, the bouncers had fled from the scene. In her complaint, the victim said they called their brothers for help, but they too were attacked by the bouncers and sustained grave injuries in the assault, including fractured ribs and hands.

Giving details, one of the victims, Shabnam, told the police that she, along with her two brothers and a couple of friends, visited the Thirst of Drunks (TOD) (restaurant and lounge) located inside D Mall in Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad.

She asked the DJ there to play a song of their choice, but he denied her request and asked for Rs. 500 to play their favourite music. The woman obliged and paid Rs. 1,500 for playing three songs of their choice.

However, despite getting paid, the DJ refused to play the requested songs, leading to an argument. The bouncers and staff intervened, brutally thrashed the three women and also tore off their clothes as they tried to escape the attackers.

Police said that based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the staff of the pub and five bouncers, under section 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They said that another FIR has been registered against the establishment for allowing the DJ to play the songs at a high volume till late at night, adding that the DJ equipment, including mixers and speakers, has also been seized.

A lookout notice has been issued for the accused who are still absconding.

