Ram Temple is scheduled to be opened to the public by December 2023

The plinth made with granite stone, work on which started in February this year, is expected to be complete by August. About 17,000 stones will be used to build the plinth, which is being procured from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, said a member of the committee. The Container Corporation of India, which operates under the Ministry of Railways, is helping with the transportation of granite to Ayodhya. The superstructure of the temple will have carved Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur stone. Till now, approximately 75,000 cft (cubic feet) stone carving has been completed, while the total requirement is 4.45 lakh cft stone for the superstructure alone. The design and drawing of the lower plinth has also been finalised – to be made by using plain cement and concrete below the ground, with layers of granite and Mirzapur stone, finally topped by granite stone. The design and drawing of the foundation of parkota (periphery wall) is also in the final stages of technical scrutiny. A pilgrimage facilitation centre is also being constructed in Ayodhya, with a provision for modular addition with the increasing numbers of pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre, which is another important part of the temple complex, is also being finalized and the utility services within the complex are being planned keeping in view the increasing number of devotees who will be visiting the temple. The Ram Temple is scheduled to be opened to the public by December 2023.