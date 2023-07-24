Home

Uttar Pradesh

Wrongly Parked VIP Vehicles To Be ‘Named And Shamed’ in UP | Read Ful Plan of Lucknow Police

Police said they have designated 'No Parking Zone' in 11 major areas from July 24 after carrying out a proper awareness drive.

Some of ‘No Parking Zones’ in UP include Hazratganj, Alambagh, Mahanagar, Gomti Nagar, Chowk and Gautam Palli.

Lucknow: The Lucknow Police will now start ‘Naming and Shaming’ of VVIPs and government vehicles parked in any of the 11 designated ‘no parking zones’ in the city. Giving details, police said they have designated ‘No Parking Zone’ on 11 major arteries from July 24 after carrying out a proper awareness drive.

11 Designated ‘No Parking Zones’

Some of these areas include Hazratganj, Alambagh, Mahanagar, Gomti Nagar, Chowk and Gautam Palli.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Upendra Agarwal told IANS that police have observed that most often, it is the government vehicles which are law breakers.

“We have decided that if any government vehicle is found in the designated ‘No Parking Zone’ on the chosen spots, then strict action will be initiated against them,” he added.

“We will publicise about the government vehicles found parked on the no parking zone of these 11 road stretches and will also write to the department concerned to which the vehicle belongs to,” said Agarwal.

Cranes To Be Used For Towing Vehicles

He further stated that for the first time, traffic police have acquired some cranes for towing the vehicles and these will be managed, administered and handled by the Traffic Police department. Until now LMC cranes used to tow vehicles which were outsourced to private companies.

“These cranes will have proper cameras and will ensure no harm is caused to the vehicle and also a proper picture is clicked of the place from where it is lifted,” said the officer.

Similar Step by Kolkata Municipal Corporation

A similar step has been taken by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for parking guideline violations. In March this year, the KMC had said cars and two-wheelers will no longer be towed away or clamped, instead, owners will be slapped a penalty from June 2023. The KMC said if the penalties are not paid, then the vehicle’s road tax will not be renewed.

In this regard, the KMC has tied up with the state transport department to collect penalties from the owners of cars who illegally park their vehicles instead of clamping them or towing them during a raid against unauthorized parking.

Giving details to TOI, Debasish Kumar, mayor-in-council member overseeing the KMC parking department, said a software was being developed that will be linked to the transport department and become operational by June.

He added that after conducting several raids against illegal parking in the past few months, they have concluded that clamping vehicles is a waste of time and they have decided to penalize car owners involved in illegal parking. He stated that the new exercise will discourage illegal parking but augment revenue.

As per the plan, the KMC car parking department will send a team of officials to parking zones where most violations take place to and take photos of illegally parked cars. Then the photos will be sent to the state transport department to get the ownership details. After this, the KMC will send a demand notice to the owners to pay penalties.

The development comes as the issue of illegal parking was a matter of concern in some areas of the city’s central business district.

Debasish Kumar further stated that though they have intensified the vigil, still they lack the manpower to fight habitual offenders. “The new system will help us minimize illegal parking,” he said.

