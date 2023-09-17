Home

‘Yamraj’ Awaits: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Stern Warning To Molesters, Days After Ambedkarnagar ‘Dupatta’ Incident

Yamraj will be waiting those who commit crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath warned against the backdrop of the Ambedkarnagar dupatta incident.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Days after a 17-year-old schoolgirl was run over by a motorcycle during a molestation bid, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued a stern warning to those who commit crimes against women in the state. ‘Yamraj’ awaits those who commits crime like harassing women in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said.

“If someone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, ‘Yamraj’ (Hindu deity of death) will be waiting for him,” Yogi Adityanath said at an event in Gorakhpur after inauguration and laying foundation stones for 76 projects worth Rs 343 crore in the district.

Stressing the need importance of a strong legal system for safeguarding law and order, Adityanath stated that no one will be allowed to misuse the law to disrupt the system in Uttar Pradesh. The UP Chief Minister’s handling of law and order in the state has often been touted as one of his crowning achievements by the ruling BJP.

Adityanath’s stern remarks come days after a girl student lost her life when two motorcycle-borne persons pulled her ‘dupatta’ in a molestation attempt due to which she fell off her bicycle and was run over by another motorcyclist in Ambedkarnagar.

Teen girl run over by bike after molesters grab dupatta

The incident, which occurred on Friday, was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage went gone viral on social media platforms. The video showed the 17-year-old victim, identified as Nancy Patel, riding a bicycle while on her way back from school when two bike-borne men, Shahbaz and Arbaaz, pulled on her dupatta, causing her to lose balance and fall off her bicycle.

As soon as she fell off the cycle, she was run over by a motorcycle, allegedly being driven by another accused, Faisal, the CCTV clip showed.

Police said that Nancy was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The deceased was a student at the Ramraji Inter College in Hirapur.

The shocking incident occurred on Friday when the victim was returning home from school. After its CCTV footage went viral, police arrested the three accused on Saturday night.

In Ambedkar Nagar, #UP, a girl student was going on a bicycle, miscreants pulled the girl's dupatta, the girl fell and collided with the bike coming from behind. The student died. pic.twitter.com/G6YuZdfwgH — fairoz Khan (@fairozKhan60096) September 16, 2023

“The incident occurred on Friday when the girl who was a student of class 11th was returning home from school. We first received information that the girl died in an accident,” a senior police official said.

“However on further investigation, it was found that the accident occurred when the miscreants pulled her dupatta. Following this, we lodged a case under relevant sections and arrested three accused on Saturday,” he added.

Three accused, identified as Arbaaz, his brother Shahbaz, and Faisal, have been arrested in connection with the incident and booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 354 (assault to outrage the modesty of a woman) along with relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Accused shot in leg by cops during escape bid

On Sunday, two of the accused, Arbaaz and Shahbaz, sustained bullet injuries while one suffered a leg fracture while trying to flee from custody on Sunday.

A senior police official said the three accused were being taken to a hospital for a medical examination on Sunday when they jumped from the vehicle and tried to escape police custody. The accused also snatched a police and opened fire at the police team, Superintendent of Police of Ambedkarnagar Ajit Sinha told news agency PTI.

In Ambedkar Nagar, UP, miscreants had pulled the dupatta of a student Nency Patel,resulting in her death, now UP Police has shot the accused Shahbaz and Faisal in the legs of the encounter. It's important to condemn violence against women and support

law enforcement agencies… pic.twitter.com/sQI5T6LfZa — Ashish Prajapati🇮🇳 (@Aash_prajapati) September 17, 2023

In retaliatory firing, two of the accused sustained bullet injuries in their leg while the third suffered a leg fracture. The three have been admitted to hospital for medical treatment,” the officer said, adding that Station House Officer (SHO) of Haswar police station Ritesh Pandey has been suspended for dereliction of duty in handling the case.

(With PTI inputs)

