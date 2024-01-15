Home

Two Buses Collide On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura, At Least 40 People Injured

An accident has been reported on Yamuna Expressway today due to poor visibility; two buses collided in Mathura and at least 40 people have been injured.

New Delhi: Temperatures in whole of North India have been on an all-time low and the plunging temperatures are also accompanied by dense fog in most parts of North India, resulting in poor or no visibility. The lack of visibility has adversely affected the rail and flight operations and apart from them, road travel has also been affected. This is the season where most road accidents take place because visibility on the roads, especially during early mornings and late nights is extremely poor. In a latest news update, two buses have collided with each other in Mathura, on the Yamuna Expressway, injuring at least 40 people. The main cause of this accident is believed to be dense fog.

