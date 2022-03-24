Lucknow: The stage is all set for Yogi Adityanath to take oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. A day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, he was unanimously chosen the leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Elected as Leader of BJP's Legislature Party, Swearing-in Ceremony Tomorrow

The meeting of the newly elected party MLAs was held at Lok Bhawan in which the name of Adityanath was proposed by senior party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna.

Here's a list of probable ministers who are likely to be part of Yogi cabinet 2.0: