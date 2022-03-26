Lucknow: In his first big announcement after taking oath as the Chief Minister, Adityanath today announced the extension of the free ration scheme in Uttar Pradesh by three months. The chief minister further said the free ration scheme in Uttar Pradesh has benefitted 15 crore people. The chief minister also held his first cabinet meeting in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow today.

“We have decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana from March 31 till June 30. It will benefit 15 crore people of the state,” Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said in Lucknow.

The scheme provides for an additional five kilograms of food grain per household per month. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the state government will spend ₹3,270 crore over the free ration scheme to 15 crore beneficiaries.