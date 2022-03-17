Luckow: With Yogi Adityanath becoming the first UP chief minister to be re-elected for a second straight term, all eyes are now on who will be in his double engine sarkar 2.0. It is learnt that the new cabinet will comprise key factors like caste combination, education qualifications of the candidates including many bureaucrats who won elections on BJP ticket and more women ministers. According to news agency sources, several rounds of meetings have taken place within the party after poll results on March 10.Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Likely To Take Oath As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister On March 21. List of High-Profile Guests

“Many new leaders who joined the BJP within months before the election have also come out victorious and they are likely to be inducted into the government. However, what is come out from the exercise that has been carried out so far is that without a doubt the caste combination of a particular region and the representation of the elected MLA from that area will be taken into consideration while announcing cabinet,” ANI reported quoting sources as saying. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Will Take UP To Greater Heights of Development, Says PM Modi

It is being speculated that the BJP leadership has prepared a basic list of probable Deputy Chief Ministers and Ministers on the basis of qualification, caste and regional equations. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath To Meet PM Modi In Delhi Tomorrow, Swearing-In Ceremony Likely After Holi

Bureaucrats-turned netas making into Team Yogi 2.0

Speculations are rife about few bureaucrats making into Team Yogi 2.0 as well. Among them is Asim Arun, former IPS officer who defeated three-time Samajwadi Party MLA Anil Kumar Dohrey from Kannauj Sadar. The former Kanpur top cop had taken voluntary retirement from service in January and joined the BJP.

Former IAS officer-turned MLC AK Sharma is among the probable ministers in the Yogi cabinet. Sharma was appointed UP BJP vice president last year. He served as PM Modi’s secretary when the latter was Gujarat chief minister.

Former Enforcement Directorate joint director Rajeshwar Singh, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The former probe agency officer, headed investigations into the high profile cases like the 2G spectrum allocation case, the 2010 Commonwealth Games case, won the Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow, defeating Samajwadi Party’s candidate Abhishek Mishra.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnav, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri, steel minister RCP Singh are among the ex-bureaucrats in the union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ‘Naari Shakti’ push

The new Yogi Adityanath cabinet is expected to be bolstered by more women ministers this time. The BJP believes that the women voters have been instrumental in its successes in elections across the country. Setting its eyes on the big 2024 Lok Sabha poll battle, the number of women ministers is likely to go up from existing tally of four.

Newly-elected BJP MLA Aparna Yadav is being heavily mooted to secure a berth in Yogi Adityanath’s new-look Cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

Former Congress leader and now BJP MLA Aditi Singh (Raebareli) is also expected to secure a ministerial berth in the upcoming state government.

New faces into Team Yogi 2.0

The new cabinet is likely to have fresh faces taking major policy decisions for the state. Amit Agrawal, Baby Rani Maurya, Anjula Mahaur, Rajesh Tripathi, Krishna Paswan are the BJP MLAs who could make the cut. The winning candidates from allies like Nishad Party chief Dr Sanjay Nishad and Ashish Singh Patel might be sworn-in as ministers.

Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya can also be part of the cabinet again, reported Times Now Navbharat.

The BJP senior leaders are also discussing Pankaj Singh getting a place in the Yogi cabinet. Till now, no one from Noida had got a place in the Yogi cabinet, so it is expected that this time Pankaj Singh, who has performed brilliantly in 2017 and now in 2022 too, can be made a minister in the Yogi government.

UP Election result 2022

The BJP emerged victorious winning 255 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP was the second largest party with 111 seats and its ally SBSP secured the win in six constituencies. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to only one seat.