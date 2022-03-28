New Delhi: The portfolios of 52 ministers, who took oath in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, were allocated on Monday. Ex-Congress leader Jitin Prasada has been awarded the Public Works Department (PWD) ministry whereas senior party leader Swatantra Dev Singh gets Jal Shakti. The new Adityanath cabinet had made positions for at least 31 fresh faces while dropping 24 ministers, including heavyweights, from the first term of his government in Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Rare Moment of CM Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav Smiling, Shaking Hands in UP Assembly Caught on Camera | WATCH

Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath for his second consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 52 ministers, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were sworn in.

Here Is The Full List:

Among those who have not been made ministers are Mohsin Raza, Jai Prakash Nishad, Ram Naresh Agnihotri, Ashok Kataria, Jai Prakash Nishad, and Ramapati Shastri. Neelkanth Tiwari from Varanasi, who was Minister of State with independent charge last time, is also missing from the list of ministers.

Neelkanth held departments like charitable work and tourism. PM Modi’s dream project Kashi Vishwanath corridor was built under his supervision. Vishwanath Temple corridor comes in the southern Varanasi city from where Neelkanth Tiwari is the MLA.

Dinesh Sharma, who previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has been dropped from the Yogi cabinet. In his place, Brajesh Pathak along with Keshav Prasad Maurya were sworn in as Deputy CMs.

On the other hand, the BJP MLA from Mathura as well as Energy Minister in the first term, Shrikant Sharma, also did not find a place in the Yogi Cabinet. Sharma had defeated Congress’ Pradeep Mathur by a massive margin of 1,09,803 votes in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In addition, Satish Mahana who previously served as Infrastructure and Industrial Development minister in Uttar Pradesh has also been dropped from the new Cabinet in the state.

The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state in the recently held Assembly elections. The Chief Minister is expected to carry the momentum of the party’s electoral victory to fulfil the poll promises and give a further push for the development of the state in his second term.