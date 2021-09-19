Lucknow: As the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh completes four and a half years, the Chief Minister addressed media on the occasion on Sunday saying the past 4.5 years was a “memorable” tenure that was devoted to good governance. Speaking at the press conference in Lucknow, Adityanath said his government had struck at the root of the mafia and paved the way for a safer and secure state.Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi to Decide if She Wants to Be UP CM Candidate of Congress: Salman Khurshid

“We put the criminals in jail, confiscated their properties and not a single communal riot took place in Uttar Pradesh in the past four and a half years. Our priority was security for women an we set up the Anti-Romeo squad, pink booths for women and launched the third phase of Mission Shakti to empower women on all fronts,” he said. Also Read - Former UP Governor Booked For Calling Yogi Adityanath 'Devil', His Govt 'Blood Sucking Monsters'

The UP CM said that while previous governments built houses for themselves, his government built houses for the poor.

“We have a sense of stability to the state administration unlike previous government that had turned transfers into an industry. We encouraged officers to work better and be more responsive toward the public.”

He said that his government gave jobs to 4.5 lakh youths and set up a transparent system for this, adding that the state rose in ranks on the ease of doing business platform and investments started coming in.

In last 4.5 yrs, we've given house to 42 lakh poor. In case of calamity, we try to give the compensation to the affected in 24 hrs. In 4.5 yrs,we've provided over Rs 5 lakh crs via DBT to people of state. 4.5 lakh youngters were given govt jobs through a transparent system: UP CM pic.twitter.com/4bSEdWairD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2021

Further listing the achievements of his government, the Chief Minister said that the state hosted the Kumbh Mela, Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Rangotsav in Mathura, Investors’ Summit and the Chauri Chaura Utsav and won accolades for the impeccable arrangements.

Referring to the Ram temple, he said that was fortunate that the construction of the temple began during his tenure.

“Those who kept taunting us with the date of construction of the temple, finally got an answer when the ‘bhumi pujan’ was performed by Prime Minister in August last year.”

Adityanath said that his government had developed places of religious interest into tourist destinations.

“We implemented the National Education Policy and also gave a network of expressways to the state,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state’s model of Covid management has been acknowledged not only in the country but also globally.

“We managed to contain the virus with maximum testing and maximum vaccination in the country,” he added.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s Central leadership for their guidance and the state organisation and the media for taking his government’s achievements to the people.

(With inputs from IANS)