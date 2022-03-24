Lucknow: After registering a landslide victory in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday elected Yogi Adityanath as the Legislative Party Leader in Uttar Pradesh, paving way for him to become the next chief minister of UP. His oath-taking ceremony will be held tomorrow (March 25). The ceremony on Friday will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of BJP-ruled states.Also Read - Noida DM Offers to Train 'Running Boy' Pradeep For Army, Assures Assistance For Mother's Treatment

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have also been invited. The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 125 seats.

UP BJP general secretary J P S Rathore told PTI, "Invitations to dignitaries are being sent both by the party and the state government. Chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states have been invited. Invites have also been sent to opposition leaders in the state."

Adityanath has personally sent invitations to over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s state-level functionary Dinesh Shankar said, “Prominent seers, along with senior members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, have been invited for the ceremony.”