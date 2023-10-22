Home

Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 51 Buses Helmed By Women Drivers, Conductors In Ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath also informed that work has been started to construct bus stations on the lines of the airport and the state will soon introduce electric buses.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a gathering during the inauguration of the 'Mission Mahila Sarathi' under the fourth phase of Mission Shakti on the occasion of the Maha Ashtami of the Navaratri festival, in Ayodhya on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Ayodhya, UP: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off 51 buses of the state transport corporation which will be helmed an all-women crew of drivers as well as conductors.

Adityanath, who is on a visit to Ayodhya, inaugurated the “Mission Mahila Sarathi” programme at the Ram Katha Park. Speaking at the event, the chief minister asserted every society must respect women and protect their dignity if it hopes for all-round development in any period of time.

Flagging off the the 51 buses of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation, which will have women drivers and conductors, Adityanath said those who said women cannot do certain jobs have been proved wrong by the state transport corporation.

Now there are women drivers and conductors as well, he said.

#WATCH | Ayodhya: While inaugurating Mission Mahila Sarathi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department is considered to be the backbone of transportation in the state… Be it a village or city, people used to travel by buses of the Transport… pic.twitter.com/G9TdqdjCPP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 22, 2023

Till now, more than 1.5 lakh “daughters” have been provided employment in Uttar Pradesh Police and other departments of the government, Yogi Adityanath said, adding that this is now being taken forward by the transport corporation through the employment of women drivers and conductors in buses/

A society will be strong and achieve new heights of all-round development if its women are respected, their dignity is protected, and they are self-reliant, the CM added.

The Chief Minister also informed that work has been started to construct bus stations on the lines of the airport and the state will soon introduce electric buses.

“Now bus stations will be made on the lines of the airport. Construction work for the same has already been started. Moreover, we are also going towards electric buses,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers at the Devkali temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Yogi visited the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya and reviewed the progress of ongoing construction work and said that Ram temple is on track to meet its scheduled inauguration deadline in January next year.

“We are trying to finish most of the projects before Deepotsav. A moment full of pride will come for the state and country when, in January 2024, the Prime Minister will establish Lord Ram in a grand temple,” said the UP CM.

Expressing his delight over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said, “A new and grand Ayodhya will be seen by the country and the whole world. We have started preparations for it. Its first rehearsal will be seen on Deepotsav. All the departments have started their work on a war footing.”

The construction work at the Ram temple is underway to meet the deadline for its scheduled inauguration in January next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

