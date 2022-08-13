Alambagh: An FIR has been registered in Alambagh police station, in the name of one Salman Siddiqui, over a death threat letter received by Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PIL activist Devendra Tiwari. Reportedly, it is connection with the closure of slaughterhouses in the state. According to a report by Zeenews Odisha, a letter was found in Tiwari’s bag at his house in Alambagh, that threatened to bomb the CM and the activist.Also Read - UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Death Threat on Lucknow Police's Helpline WhatsApp; Probe Begins

As per the report, the letter said that the rest of the people’s necks have been cut, you two (CM Yogi and Devendra) will be bombed. The police have registered a case and currently an investigation is underway.

CM Adityanath, earlier this month, had received a bomb threat via WhatsApp message. The message, which was received on August 2 on the police control room’s helpline WhatsApp, threatened to bomb the chief minister within 3 days. The operation commander of the helpline filed a case with the police.