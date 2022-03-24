Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time on Friday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which stormed to power with a landslide mandate, is making an elaborate arrangement for the mega swearing-in ceremony. According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah along 12 Chief Ministers are likely to attend the event.Also Read - Yogi 2.0 Cabinet: List of Names Doing Rounds as Probable Ministers

The list includes Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Manipur CM N Biren Singh and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Moreover, CMs of Bihar, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Puducherry where BJP is a part of the ruling coalition and opposition-ruled states have also been invited. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Elected as Leader of BJP's Legislature Party, Swearing-in Ceremony Tomorrow

Besides this, 5 Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will also grace the occasion. Also Read - Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Meets PM Modi, Demands Rs 50,000 Crore Package To Improve State’s Financial Situation

The Saffron camp has also extended an invitation to leaders of opposition parties. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also already said that he will stay away from the event.

Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in: Top 10 Updates

Yogi Adityanath to take oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh today at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to attend the grand swearing-in ceremony 12 Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Mahants of several temples and Maths and industrialists shall be present at the UP CM’s oath-taking ceremony Nearly 2500 BJP workers hailing from other states who came to Uttar Pradesh for the Assembly election have received invites 100 party workers from each Assembly constituency will come for the swearing-in. The Saffron camp will decorate the entire route from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow More than 45 thousand people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath in the stadium. All opposition leaders including former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati will be invited Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his ally RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said they won’t attend the swearing-in ceremony

Earlier, on Thursday, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP’s) Yogi Adityanath was unanimously chosen as the leader of the legislature party in Uttar Pradesh. BJP’s central observer Raghubar Das, Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad, Ashish Patel of the Apna Dal (S) later presented support letters to Governor Anandiben Patel.

Speaking to the reporters, acting Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, “Now, the Governor will invite him (Yogi Adityanath) to form the government. We have presented her the support letter”.