New Delhi: After Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, preparations are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet. If reports are to be believed, CM Yogi is expected to take oath for his second consecutive term on March 21. The reports came as deliberations are underway to finalise names of ministers for the new cabinet.Also Read - 'Bol Dena Pal Sahab Aaye The': Bizarre Bike Number Plate Lands 3 UP Youths in Trouble, Pics Go Viral

Earlier on Wednesday, a four-hour long meeting was held which was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh. Also Read - Facebook, Twitter Used To Hack Our Democracy And Shape Political Narratives: Sonia Gandhi In Lok Sabha

It has been said that the formation of new government, and the new ministers, and names of candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council polls were discussed in the meeting held at the BJP national headquarters in the national capital. Sources stated that all the names finalised will be discussed with union Home minister Amit Shah, BJP central observers for election of legislative party leader in Uttar Pradesh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Noida Shocker: 7-Year-Old Kidnapped For 'Human Sacrifice' On Holi, 2 Held

Meanwhile, a list of 200 VVIPs including PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah has been prepeared for the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi government 2.0, reported CNN-News 18.

A look at the high-profile guest list

Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Sonia Gandhi

Akhilesh Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mayawati

CMs of BJP ruled states

For the unversed, the BJP swept the UP polls, winning on 255 of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, settled with 111 seats. The Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) trailed far behind, managing to win just 2 seats and one seat respectively.