New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s birthday coincides with the World Environment Day, the CM spends his birthdays by planting saplings. This year is no different as the firebrand chief minister of UP turns 48. PM Narendra Modi wished the CM lauding his role for the development of the state. “Under his leadership, the state is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors. There is a marked improvement in the lives of citizens. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,” the PM tweeted. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Over 86 Lakh Pensioners Receive Rs 1,300 Crore From UP Govt Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package

Here are some lesser-known facts about Yogi Adityanath

1. The Chief Minister has recently (April 20) lost his father, Anand Bisht. But he could not attend his father’s funeral owing to lockdown norms.

2. His real name is Ajay Singh which he changed after he became a monk.

3. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from HNB Garhwal University, Uttarakhand.

4. Adityanath renounced his family at the age of 21 and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, then the head priest of Gorakhnath Math.

5. Adityanath had a strained relationship with the BJP. He did not agree to the party’s stance on the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2010.

6. Yogi Adityanath was the youngest legislator of Lok Sabha. He became a member of Lok Sabha in 1998 from Gorakhpur constituency. He was 26 years old at that time.

7. In 2002, he set up the Hindu Yuva Vahini, an outfit for cow-protection.

8. In 2005, Adityanath led a ‘religious purification’ drive — Ghar Wapsi. In 2005, more than 5,000 people were converted in the town of Etah in UP.

9. The Uttar Pradesh CM is an early riser. he wakes up at 3 AM in the morning. He goes to bed at 11 PM.

10. According to reports, the UP Chief Minister eats papaya, gram and daliya in the morning. His lunch is simple boiled vegetables with chapatis. For dinner, it is always two chapatis with boiled gram and green vegetables.