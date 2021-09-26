Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to expand his Cabinet Sunday evening, barely months ahead of the state Assembly elections with six to seven new faces expected to be inducted into Chief Minister’s team. The swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled at the Gandhi auditorium in Raj Bhavan at 5:30 pm, officials told PTI. There are 53 ministers in the UP cabinet at present, and seven more can be inducted as per the constitutional limit. The BJP will be fighting next year’s polls, most likely to be held in February, under the leadership of CM Adityanath.Also Read - UP Cabinet Expansion Today: Jitin Prasada Among 7 New Faces Likely to be Inducted | List of Probables Here

3.35 PM: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, in an interview with PTI, said that "the central leadership has already made it clear that the party will contest the election under Yogi Adityanath ji to return to power."

3.32 PM: Jitin Prasada, who switched over to the BJP from the Congress, and Sanjay Nishad, whose NISHAD (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) party will contest the elections with the BJP, are among the names reportedly being considered.

3.30 PM: A swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled at the Gandhi auditorium in Raj Bhavan at 5:30 pm, officials told PTI.