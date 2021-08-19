Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the Uttar Pradesh government will build houses for the poor and Dalits on the confiscated lands of the mafia. While speaking at the state assembly, the Uttar Chief Minister said, “Government will build houses for the poor and Dalits on the confiscated land of the mafia. We don’t carry Mafias with us, we take action against them.”Also Read - Mountaineer Uma Singh Reaches Top of Mt. Kilimanjaro, Dedicates Feat to Sonu Sood by Waving His Poster | Watch

To recall, CM Yogi Adityanath in February had told the Legislative Council that the Uttar Pradesh revenue department has so far freed 67,000 acres of land from the land mafia during the tenure of the current government and priority has been given to make sports grounds on it.

"After this government was formed in 2017, an anti-land mafia task force was constituted to free public and private land grabbed under the patronage of those who were in power and using other tricks. The task force has so far freed 67,000 acres of land of the revenue department," CM Yogi had said in a response to a question raised by MLC Suresh Kumar Tripathi.

Earlier, in a massive crackdown on Mafia gangs in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government seized assets worth Rs 1.18 crore that belongs to gangster MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsha Ansari and his brother Sarjeel Raza.

According to the reports. the Uttar Pradesh Police has attached the properties from Ghazipur in Delhi NCR, of the Gangster turned MLA’s wife and brother under section 14(1) of the Gangster Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates.

A PTI report in June, citing official data, had stated that the Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged 5,558 FIRs under the Gangsters Act from January 2020 till April 2021. These attached ill-gotten properties are worth around Rs 1,128 crores belonging to mafias and their gang members, PTI reported.