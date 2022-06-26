Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter had to make an emergency landing after it was hit by a bird on Sunday, officials said. A bird hit the CM’s helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here, District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said. The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting.Also Read - Monkeypox Not A Global Health Emergency Yet: WHO

District Magistrate Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said that due to bird with take off pilot ensured emergency landing.

Later, the chief minister left for LBSI Airport by road to leave for Lucknow by state plane.

This is a developing news. More details awaited