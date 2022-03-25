Yogi Cabinet 2.0: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will have two deputies, like before. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, a list started doing rounds on social media wherein Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, a top Brahmin leader were named as Deputy CMs. Besides, 52 Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will be sworn-in as ministers (16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 19 Ministers of State) in the Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.Also Read - 12.84 Lakh Members Joined ESIC Scheme In January Against 15.34 Lakh In December

Check Full List of Ministers Here

Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders Team Analysis, Strength and Weakness, All You Need To Know About Shreyas Iyer-led Side