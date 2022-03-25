Lucknow: Soon after taking oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second term, Yogi Adityanath on Friday held the first meeting of the council of ministers in Lucknow. The meeting was held at Lok Bhavan after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries left. According to media reports, the distribution of portfolios will either happen today late at night or tomorrow morning.Also Read - Meet Brajesh Pathak, Prominent Brahmin Leader Who Replaced Dinesh Sharma as Yogi's Deputy in New UP Govt

The development comes after Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the 33rd chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and a galaxy of chief ministers. Also Read - Danish Azad Ansari: Who is This Lone Muslim Face in Yogi Cabinet 2.0?

He was administered the oath of office by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow, with over 75,000 people from different walks of life, cheering him on.

Two deputy chief ministers were also sworn in along with the chief minister. They include Keshav Prasad Maurya — who recently lost the election, and Brajesh Pathak.

However, Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma in the previous government, has been dropped this time. According to reports, he might be given an organisational post.

The Yogi cabinet 2.0 includes 52 ministers, including 18 in cabinet rank, and the government now has a new complexion. Five women ministers have been included and they are — Baby Rani Maurya, Gulab Devi, Pratibha Shukla, Rajni Tiwari and Vijay Laxmi Gautam.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh has also been inducted into the ministry while some senior leaders including Shrikant Sharma, Siddhartha Nath Singh, Ashutosh Tandon, Mahendra Singh, Jai Pratap Singh, Satish Mahana and Mohsin Raza have been dropped.

Asheesh Patel of Apna Dal and Sanjay Nishad of Nishad Party have also found a berth in the council of ministers as cabinet ministers.

Daya Shankar Singh, husband of former minister Swati Singh, has also been made minister of state. Former IPS officer Aseem Arun, who quit his job in January to join politics, has also been made minister.