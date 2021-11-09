Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced public holidays on account of Chhath Puja and Kartik Purnima. To recall, states like Delhi and Uttarakhand had earlier announced holidays on Chhath puja.Also Read - Delhi Govt To Launch 'Anti Open Burning Campaign' From November 11 | Deets Here

On Monday, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced that the Delhi government has set up at least 800 ghats across the national capital for devotees to perform Chhath Puja rituals. On September 30, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) banned Chhath Puja celebrations in public, even as it allowed Durga Puja and Dussehra with restrictions. This led to protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Also Read - Delhi Chhat Puja: Manish Sisodia Assures Celebrations With Full Fervour, Urges All To Follow Covid Protocols