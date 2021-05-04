New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led government on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to journalists and their families. The cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath also decided that a separate vaccination centre will be set for journalists. The state government also announced to set up COVID-19 vaccination centres inside media houses. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Government Makes COVID Vaccine Free For Working Journalists And Their Families. Read Details

Earlier several states like Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha and others have declared journalists as frontline warriors and decided to give priority in the vaccination drive. Also Read - 'Only 4 Days Left', Yogi Adityanath Gets Death Threat On UP Police's WhatsApp Number

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh yesterday announced that all accredited and yellow card journalists in the state will be included in the list of frontline warriors in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Touches Nearly 4 Lakh Cases, Over 3,689 Deaths in 24 Hrs

All you need to know:

Besides, the government has directed that family members (18+) of journalists should also be given vaccine against Covid-19 for free of cost after following all Covid-19 protocols.

All necessary steps should be taken to ensure the safety of media professionals and their family members during the exercise.