Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, directed officials to ensure that bulldozers are not used to demolish shops and the hutments of the poor. Reiterating his government’s resolve of zero tolerance toward crime and criminals, the chief minister underlined the need of being sensitive to the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.Also Read - Minor Girl's Body Found Inside Car In Asaram Bapu's Ashram In Uttar Pradesh

Adityanath has given strict instructions to the officers that the action of demolition of illegal properties by bulldozers should be done only on the professional mafia, criminals, and bulldozers should not be directed on any poor person. He said that this action should be taken against the illegal property of the mafia. Also Read - Caught On Camera: Amid Cheers, UP Mahant Threatens To Kidnap And Rape Muslim Women Publicly

The Chief Minister said that this has been the basic mantra of his government in the first term, and the same shall be followed in the second innings too. Adityanath said that while, on one hand, welfare schemes for the poor are being implemented, the state government was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the criminals are reined in. Also Read - In Uttar Pradesh, Elderly Women To Enjoy Free Bus Rides Soon. Deets Inside

The government spokesman said that the impact of the government can be seen in the fact that in the last fortnight alone, around 80 criminals have surrendered before the police.

Fear of the bulldozer is also writ large on the mafia and illegal squatters as state agencies are working overtime these days to demolish illegal properties of not just criminals but also of corrupt officers and cops. Lately, dynamite has also also being used by government agencies for the faster removal of illegal properties.

(With IANS inputs)