Youths Block Road To Celebrate Birthday, Burst Firecrackers In Noida, Video Goes Viral

Ruckus On NOIDA Road: Celebrating a happy occasion like a birthday with friends means good, clean fun that does not cause any kind of inconvenience to anyone. In fact, extreme care is taken that nothing against the law is being practiced.

But sometimes some people take the entire matter into their own hands and do as they like, irrespective of the fact that how much trouble they are causing to the people and even breaking the laws in the process.

A video is going viral on social media showing some youths celebrating the birthday of one among them on a road in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The youths burst firecrackers on the road, thereby resulting in the smooth flow of traffic.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video has been shared on Twitter by Praveen Vikram Singh @praveen_singh5 with the caption: “Hello @noidapolice R u in District नोएडा : एलिवेटेड रोड पर मनाया बर्थडे। बोनट पर केक काटा-पटाखे जलाए, घंटो चला खुलेआम बवाल। उड़ती रही नियमों की धज्जियां और अनजान बनी रही हाईटेक पुलिस। PS 24 @Uppolice (Noida: Birthday celebrated on elevated road. Cake was cut on the bonnet, firecrackers were burnt, open ruckus went on for hours. The rules were openly flouted and the hi-tech police remained ignorant. PS 24 @Uppolice)”.

The Uttar Pradesh police took cognisance of the viral video and tweeted: “POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR @noidapolice उक्त प्रकरण में वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहे लड़कों को चिंन्हित कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई थाना सेक्टर-24 पुलिस द्वारा की जा रही हैं। (Police Station Sector-24 is taking necessary legal action by identifying the boys seen in the video in the said case).

उक्त प्रकरण में वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहे लड़कों को चिंन्हित कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई थाना सेक्टर-24 पुलिस द्वारा की जा रही हैं। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) July 2, 2023

