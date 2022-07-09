Noida: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka ‘Flying Beast’ was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday after his fans flocked a metro station in Noida to celebrate his birthday, upon his request, reported news agency ANI. Taneja was arrested after his followers gathered in huge numbers at Sector 51 Metro Station of the Aqua Line in Gautam Buddha Nagar, police said.Also Read - Lucknow: Section 144 Imposed In View Of Upcoming Festivals, Processions And Prayers At Public Places Prohibited

Taneja had reportedly booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday. The YouTuber’s wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Following this, thousands of people flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber. Noida Sector 49 Police rushed to the spot and handled the situation. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 24 People Fell Ill After Having Food At Wedding; Food Poisoning Suspected

He was booked for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC which is in force in Noida and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Hours after his arrest, Gaurav Taneja was trending on Twitter. Also Read - 22-Year-Old Mother Of Two Brutally Killed In Delhi For Refusing Sexual Advances

Taneja’s wife put up Instagram stories about the event

Earlier in the day, Taneja’s wife Ritu Rathee Taneja, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, told her fans that she will meet them at about 1.30 pm for a birthday celebration. An earlier Instagram story on Ritu’s account also said: “We will be restricted by maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse milenge zaroor!.” However, hours later, another post on the Instagram story informed that celebrations were being cancelled “due to some personal issues”.

Who is Gaurav Taneja?

Gaurav Taneja is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels– ‘Flying Beast’, ‘Fit Muscle TV’ and ‘Rasbhari Ke Papa’ where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams.

A Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

(With inputs from ANI)