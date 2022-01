New Delhi: Falling under Ballia Lok sabha constituency, Zahoorabad Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) seat in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh is said to be the turf of Om Prakash Rajbhar of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). In 2017, Rajbhar had won the seat with a margin of 18081 votes. He had defeated his arch-rival and Bahujan Sama Party (BSP) leader Kalicharan.Also Read - UP Congress Pick For Shekhupur Constituency Quits, Alleges Verbal Abuse By District Chief

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Virendra Singh won from Ballia Lok Sabha (MP) Seat. He had defeated Samajwadi Party's (SP) Sanatan Pandey with a margin of 15519 votes.

Last year, Rajbhar had landed himself in trouble by stating that there would have been no partition if Muhammad Ali Jinnah was made the first prime minister of the country. Defending his stand, the SBSP chief claimed that leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, and Govind Ballabh Pant had praised Jinnah, who had contributions in the country achieving independence.

This year, Rajbhar is expected to contest the 2022 Assembly polls from Shivpur constituency in Varanasi. As per the reports of Times of India, the idea was mooted by SBSP leaders and the seat was finalized after consultation with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. A formal announcement in this regard is expected soon.

Zahoorabad: Things At Glance

Name of the assembly constituency, district: Zahoorabad assembly constituency, Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) Constituency number: 377 2017 Candidates: Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSP), Kalicharan (BSP), Mahendra (SP) Incumbent MLA: Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSP) Won by: Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSP) Total no. Of valid votes : 230520 votes Total Electors: 3,74,525 Margin: 2,30,520 Turnout: 61.55% 2nd Runner-Up, Party: Kalicharan (BSP) 3rd Runner-Up Party: Mahendra (SP)

Date of Polling: Monday, 07 March 2022

Opinion Poll Predicts Thumping Victory For Yogi-Led BJP In Purvanchal

Zahoorabad in the Ghazipur district comes under the Purvanchal (eastern) region of UP. Purvanchal comprises 17 districts — Azamgarh, Ballia, Basti, Chandauli, Deoria, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Mau, Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Sonbhadra, and Varanasi.

According to the Opinion Poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed, the BJP is predicted to get 53-59 seats while Samajwadi Party is likely to bag 39-45 seats of the total 102 in Purvanchal. On the other hand, with a whopping 48% votes, incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath emerged as the favorite candidate for the top post, followed by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with 35%. BSP chief Mayawati was at a distant third with 9% support. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has the support of only 4% of participants.

UP Elections 2022: What Voters Need to Know

Elections in Uttar Pradesh would be conducted across seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the results would be declared on March 10. Notably, voting for the UP elections 2022 will start from the western region initially and later will progress towards the east during the seven phases. With a total of 1,74,351 polling stations across the state, more than 15 crore voters are expected to cast their vote this year.

Voting Date and Constituencies

First Phase Voting – Feb 10

Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Shamli, Budhana, Charthawal, Purqazi (SC), Muzaffar Nagar, Khatauli, Meerapur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur (SC), Kithore, Meerut Cantt., Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Baghpat, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Dhaulana, Hapur (SC), Garhmukteshwar, Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Syana, Anupshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Khurja (SC), Khair (SC), Barauli, Atrauli, Chharra, Koil, Aligarh, Iglas (SC), Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev (SC), Etmadpur, Agra Cantt. (SC), Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad and Bah.

Second Phase Voting – Feb 14

Behat, Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan (SC), Gangoh, Najibabad, Nagina (SC), Barhapur, Dhampur, Nehtaur (SC), Bijnor, Chandpur, Noorpur, Kanth, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural, Moradabad Nagar, Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi (SC), Asmoli, Sambhal, Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak (SC), Dhanaura (SC), Naugawan Sadat, Amroha, Hasanpur, Gunnaur, Bisauli (SC), Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun, Shekhupur, Dataganj, Baheri, Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Faridpur (SC), Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Aonla, Katra, Jalalabad, Tilhar, Powayan (SC), Shahjahanpur and Dadraul.

Pilibhit, Barkhera, Puranpur (SC), Bisalpur, Palia, Nighasan, Gola Gokrannath, Sri Nagar (SC), Dhaurahra, Lakhimpur, Kasta (SC), Mohammdi, Maholi, Sitapur, Hargaon, (SC), Laharpur, Biswan, Sevata, Mahmoodabad, Sidhauli (SC), Misrikh (SC), Sawayazpur, Shahabad, Hardoi, Gopamau (SC), Sandi (SC), Bilgram-Mallanwan, Balamau (SC), Sandila, Bangermau, Safipur (SC), Mohan (SC), Unnao, Bhagwantnagar, Purwa, Malihabad (SC), Bakshi Kaa Talab, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow East, Lucknow Central, Lucknow Cantt, Mohanlalganj (SC), Bachhrawan (SC), Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni, Unchahar, Tindwari, Baberu, Naraini (SC), Banda, Jahanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur, Ayah Shah, Husainganj and Khaga (SC).

Phase V Voting- Feb 27

Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC), Gauriganj, Amethi, Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua, Kadipur (SC), Chitrakoot, Manikpur, Rampur Khas, Babaganj (SC), Kunda, Vishwanath Ganj, Pratapgarh, Patti, Raniganj, Sirathu, Manjhanpur (SC), Chail, Phaphamau, Soraon (SC), Phulpur, Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad West, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Bara (SC), Koraon (SC), Kursi, Ram Nagar, Barabanki, Zaidpur (SC), Dariyabad, Rudauli, Haidergarh (SC), Milkipur (SC), Bikapur, Ayodhya, Goshainganj, Balha (SC), Nanpara, Matera, Mahasi, Bahraich, Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Bhinga, Shrawasti, Mehnaun, Gonda, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj, Tarabganj, Mankapur (SC) and Gaura.

Phase VI Voting- March 3

Katehari, Tanda, Alapur (SC), Jalalpur, Akbarpur, Tulsipur, Gainsari, Utraula, Balrampur (SC), Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu (SC), Bansi, Itwa, Domariyaganj, Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar, Mahadewa (SC), Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata (SC), Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj (SC), Paniyra, Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa, Khajani (SC), Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon (SC), Chillupar, Khadda, Padrauna, Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola (SC), Rudrapur, Deoria, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana, Bhatpar Rani, Salempur (SC), Barhaj, Belthara Road (SC), Rasara, Sikanderpur, Phephana, Ballia Nagar, Bansdih and Bairia.

Phase VII Voting- March 7