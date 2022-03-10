Zahoorabad Election Result LIVE: Elaborate arrangements have been made for counting of votes in Zahoorabad Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh which is expected to commence at 8 AM. While a final picture will be clear by noon, first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. The polling in Zahoorabad was held in the last phase of elections on March 6. The Vidhan Sabha seat this time witnessed a high-octane contest between Kalicharan (BJP), Saiyyada Shadab Fatima (BSP), Gyan Prakash (INC), Arvind (BJNP), Arvind Varma (JDU), Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSPA). Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting centre in Zahoorabad. Also Read - Kushinagar Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly