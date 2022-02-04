Zee Opinion Poll For Uttar Pradesh: With less than a week left for Uttar Pradesh to go to assembly polls, Zee News on Friday teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the country’s biggest Opinion Poll to understand the pulse of the voters. In this Final Opinion Poll, Zee News’ survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP and Rohilkhand.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For UP (Awadh): BJP Likely To Dominate With 41% Vote Share, Samajwadi Party At 2nd With 32%

In this final opinion poll, Zee News and DesignBoxed team compared the voters’ mood from nearly a month ago to now. In the earlier opinion poll, revealed on January 19, the BJP was projected to get as much as 59% votes. However, less than a month, the saffron party’s vote share has gone down by almost 10% and BSP seems to be gaining from it. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll: Neck And Neck Fight Predicted Between BJP And Samajwadi Party In Western UP

Also Read - UP CM Yogi Adityanath Declares Assets of Rs 1.54 Crore; Has Gold Ornaments, Revolver, Rifle. Details Here

Final Zee Opinion Poll For Bundelkhand

The Zee Final Opinion Poll projects the BJP to get 49% vote share in Bundelkhand, while the SP is likely to get just 21%. As far as seats are concerned, the BJP is likely to get 17-19 seats in Bundelkhand and the SP may have to settle for just 0-1 seat. Meanwhile, BSP may be cutting close with 19% votes, however, these don’t appear to materialise into seats.

UP Assembly Elections 2022

Last month, the Election Commission had announced the dates for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. As per the announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.